Statement on the Stoning of President Hakainde Hichilema in Chiwempala, Chingola



As an aspiring Member of Parliament for Katuba Constituency, I wish to express my deep concern over the recent incident in which President Hakainde Hichilema was stoned in Chiwempala, Chingola. This unfortunate act is not only an assault on the person of the Head of State but also a reflection of the growing frustration and discontent among our citizens.





Such an event sends a troubling message to the rest of the country and the world that our people are losing patience, that confidence in leadership is diminishing, and that the social contract between the governed and those who govern is under severe strain. When citizens resort to acts of aggression or public disorder, it is often a sign that dialogue has broken down and that the promises of good governance, accountability, and economic prosperity have not been met.





The stoning of the President is therefore not merely a political incident; it is a cry for help from the people an expression of deep economic pain, rising unemployment, the high cost of living, and a lack of tangible improvement in their daily lives. It demonstrates how dangerous it becomes when leadership fails to connect with the realities of ordinary citizens.





To the international community, this incident paints a worrying picture of a nation struggling to maintain unity, peace, and confidence in its democratic institutions. It challenges us, as leaders and aspiring leaders, to reflect seriously on the kind of politics we are practicing and the kind of leadership we are offering.





In my capacity as an aspiring Member of Parliament for Katuba, I call for introspection, humility, and renewed commitment to servant leadership. Our people deserve leadership that listens, that delivers, and that restores hope not one that rules through fear, division, or empty promises.





Let this incident be a wake-up call to all leaders at every level: when the people lose confidence in those who lead them, the stability of the nation is put at risk. Leadership must once again become about service, integrity, and compassion.





Signed,

Isaac Mwendela Nsoneka( Katuba – 001)

Aspiring Member of Parliament – Katuba Constituency