Statement on Violence in Kawambwa and Allegations of Witchcraft

I address you today with profound disappointment regarding the Zambia Police’s failure to secure peace in Kawambwa. Recent developments, including the violence witnessed and the response of law enforcement, highlight a systemic issue of reactivity over proactivity.



It is disheartening that we only saw a statement from the Inspector General of Police after violence had already erupted. The hallmark of an effective police force is its ability to prevent violence, not merely respond to it. A proactive approach would have involved deploying troops to Kawambwa several days before the unrest, issuing public warnings, and ensuring the safety of all citizens ahead of the elections. Instead, the reactive measures have failed to protect the community and secure public trust.



Moreover, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) bears responsibility for these failures. Given prior reports of election fraud and compromised officials within ECZ, the elections in Kawambwa should have been postponed. ECZ’s inability to address these concerns demonstrates a lapse in their duty to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.



The selective application of justice by Zambia Police further compounds this crisis. Opposition members’ complaints and reports often go ignored, while allegations from the ruling UPND are swiftly acted upon. This disparity creates a dangerous precedent and fuels public distrust in law enforcement. To address this, I strongly recommend that Zambia Police adopt body cameras as a standard tool. Body cameras ensure transparency and accountability, preventing abuse of power and providing clear evidence during investigations. Such measures are already in place in countries like the United States, where police accountability has historically been a concern. Zambia must follow suit if it is to modernize its law enforcement practices.



Equally troubling are the allegations of witchcraft being used as a political weapon. In the 21st century, baseless accusations of witchcraft have no place in governance or law enforcement. Accusations made without credible evidence risk plunging our nation into chaos and undermine the dignity of our people. The government must act responsibly and refrain from issuing statements or taking action without substantiated proof.



Zambians deserve a justice system that is impartial, proactive, and transparent. The current state of affairs cannot continue if we are to build a nation founded on fairness, equality, and human rights. I urge all Zambians to demand better from both the police and the government, holding them accountable to higher standards.



Pumulo Situmbeko Certified Human Rights Consultant (United States Institute of Diplomacy in Human Rights) Nangoma Foundation Zambia

Thank you.