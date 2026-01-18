STATEMENT TO THE NATION FOLLOWING THE CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION- GIVEN LUBINDA

POWER LIES WITH THE PEOPLE- GIVEN LUBINDA



STATEMENT TO THE NATION FOLLOWING THE CHAWAMA BY-ELECTION





I address the people of Zambia today with humility, gratitude, and an unshakable sense of duty. The outcome of the Chawama by-election is not the victory of an individual or a single political organisation; it is a victory of conscience, courage, and the sovereign will of the Zambian people.



The people of Chawama have reminded the nation of a timeless truth: leadership is not bought, and democracy cannot be intimidated. In the face of pressure, inducements, and fear, they chose integrity over convenience and principle over coercion. Their message is clear and unmistakable—our democracy is alive, and our people are alert.



This moment also stands as a solemn tribute to the values and leadership associated with Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The ideals of humility, national unity, and respect for the ordinary citizen continue to inspire millions across our country. Chawama did not merely vote; it affirmed those enduring principles.



January 15th was not an isolated event. It marked a turning point. The result has revealed a growing national resolve—a quiet but firm determination among Zambians to reclaim their voice and demand leadership that listens, respects, and delivers. What we witnessed in Chawama is a blueprint for peaceful, people-centred political renewal across the nation.



I extend sincere appreciation to the Patriotic Front leadership, our partners in the Tonse Alliance, the campaign teams on the ground, and the media practitioners who worked under difficult circumstances to ensure transparency and truth.

Your commitment strengthened democracy.

To Zambians everywhere—across provinces, across party lines, and across generations—this moment belongs to you. The future of our nation will not be shaped by fear or division, but by courage, unity, and moral clarity.



May God bless Chawama.

May God bless the Patriotic Front

May God bless the Republic of Zambia.