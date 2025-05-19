STAUNCH UPND MEMBER APPEALS FOR TEMPORAL RELEASE OF JAILED PF MEMBER



GEORGE MTONGA says FORMER Minister Nickson Chilangwa went to prison and the Luapula expo died. When you render justice the deeds of a man and that of his crime must be taken into account.





For the crime vs what Nicholas did for Luapula, i do think he deserves a chance to bury his wife.





Again this is not the law neither is it a right, its a burden of request placed on the conscience of the nation and its leaders.



In my world, given my values and considering the crimes he is in prison for and the deeds he has done, i would grant him that time to mourn his wife. If at all just attend the burial.