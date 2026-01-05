Stay away from illegal processions, Jack Mwiimbu warns public over Archbishop Banda’s summon

Stay away from illegal processions, Mwiimbu warns public over Archbishop Banda’s summon

HOME Affairs and Internal Security minister Jack Mwiimbu has warned members of the public to stay away from any illegal processions linked to the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) summon of Lusaka Archbishop Alick Banda.

Mwiimbu said government will not tolerate actions that threaten public peace, following calls by some politicians and groups for solidarity marches and escorts to DEC offices.

“Members of the public are advised not to join any illegal procession that is being called for… because law and order must be maintained at all times,” Mwiimbu warned.

He clarified that while the State respects freedom of worship, such freedoms must not be abused to justify unlawful gatherings.

The Minister assured the nation that police will not interfere with church prayers or any lawful religious activities scheduled by the Church, but warned that the law will take its course if illegal conduct is detected.

“We will not interfere with prayers, but we will not allow illegal processions under the guise of church activities,” he said.

Mwiimbu reiterated that the DEC summon is a lawful process and that appearing before law enforcement agencies is an individual responsibility that should not be turned into a public spectacle.

He urged citizens to allow investigative institutions to perform their duties without pressure or intimidation.

By George Musonda

Kalemba January 5, 2026