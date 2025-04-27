STAY UNITED TO RESIST UPND’s FAILURES



…Faston Mwale Urges Copperbelt Socialist Leaders



Kitwe… Sunday April 27, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) Deputy General Secretary for Political Affairs, Faston Mwale, has called on party leaders on the Copperbelt to remain strong and united in the face of growing economic and political challenges under the UPND administration.



Addressing Copperbelt Provincial and Kitwe District leaders during a meeting yesterday, Mwale said the current state of mismanagement under President Hakainde Hichilema’s government demanded a more coordinated and forceful response from opposition forces.



“The current UPND government’s mismanagement of the economy and other sectors like mining requires a robust response from opposition party leaders like you,” Mr Mwale said.



“By working together with other opposition groupings, you can build a stronger, more united front against the government’s failures.”



Mr Mwale cited the proposed constitutional amendments as one of the key battles facing the opposition today, urging Socialist Party members on the Copperbelt to mobilize citizens and resist what he termed as maneuvers aimed at entrenching UPND’s hold on power.



“The Copperbelt has a proud history of political activism and resistance. It is once again called upon to lead. As Socialist Party leaders, you have a crucial role to play in protecting democracy,” he said.



The SP DGS called out the UPND government for pursuing policies that have worsened economic hardship, widened inequality, and perpetuated social injustice, insisting that only a united opposition could hold the ruling party accountable and offer the people a viable alternative.



“As socialists, you are well-positioned to highlight these issues and propose alternative solutions that actually benefit the people. Unity is key – it strengthens our message and our reach,” he said.



Mr Mwale, who was accompanied by Central Committee members Fletcher Kalobwe, Joseph Chibanga, Marian Mwango and National Chairlady Gitipher Kalungu Chinyanta, emphasized that building a resilient opposition required sharing resources, expertise, and ideas.



“A stronger opposition means a stronger Zambia. We must not allow the government’s failures to go unchallenged,” he said.