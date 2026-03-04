STEALTH STRIKE: B-2 “GHOST” BOMBERS HUNT IRGC IN UNDERGROUND WAR



America’s most secretive warplane is back in action and this time it’s targeting Iran’s hidden military nerve centers.





Two U.S. officials have confirmed that B-2 Spirit bombers are actively striking command-and-control hubs, weapons depots, and a rocket assembly facility linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The high-stakes operation is unfolding right now, according to CBS News.





Nicknamed the “Spirit,” the B-2 was designed for moments like this. Capable of carrying 40,000 pounds of ordnance, the stealth bomber can slip past even the world’s most advanced air defenses. Its arsenal includes massive bunker-buster bombs built to smash through reinforced concrete and destroy facilities buried deep underground.





For decades, Iran invested heavily in hardened, subterranean complexes convinced they were beyond reach.



But the B-2 was engineered for one purpose: to reach the unreachable and prove that nowhere is truly safe.