STEPHEN CHUNGU URGES PF MEMBERS TO REMAIN CALM AMID LEADERSHIP WRANGLES





FORMER Government Chief Whip under the Edgar Lungu administration, Stephen Chungu, has urged Patriotic Front members across the country not to panic over the ongoing leadership disputes within the former ruling party.





Mr. Chungu said the situation remains under control despite alleged attempts by Mafinga PF Member of Parliament Robert Chabinga to “hijack” the party’s leadership and block the long-awaited PF convention scheduled for later this month through legal manoeuvres.





He argued that Mr. Chabinga has no following within the party, questioning which PF members would rally behind his leadership bid.





Mr. Chungu further stated that

Mr. Chabinga has no connection with grassroots structures, saying he does not command support from even a single ordinary member at constituency or ward level.





The former Luanshya Member of Parliament said he finds it surprising that Mr. Chabinga claims to be in charge of the PF when he is not providing direction to any party organs from the constituency up to the provincial hierarchy.



RoanFM Newsroom