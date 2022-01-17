By Cecilia Kayaya

The Chinsali Magistrate Court has adjourned trial in a matter in which Shiwangandu Member of Parliament, Stephen Kampyongo and six others are charged with the offence of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

In this case the Former Home Affairs Minister is accused of endangering the safety of an aircraft contrary to the civil aviation act chapter 445 of the laws of Zambia.

Fact are that on 2nd January 2015 jointly and whilst acting together Mr. Kampyongo and six others endangered the safety of an aircraft that landed at Kalalantekwe School grounds in Shiwangandu.

The air craft was carrying the UPND Presidential campaign team.

When the matter came up for trial, Senior Resident Magistrate, Julius Malata a state witness, Ignatius Mwansa 45 told the court that he witnessed events of January 2nd 2015 where Andrew Kampyongo driving a PF branded land cruiser chased the chopper.

He also testified that the Shiwangandu law marker, Stephen Kampyongo was present at the scene of the event.

But in cross examination the defense team failed to show the video of what happened on the material day as demanded by the magistrate and applied for an adjournment.



Magistrate Malata adjourned the matter to 7th and 8th February 2022 for continuation of trial.

He cautioned the two parties to ensure all witnesses are present and that there will be no notices of adjournment of motions.

Magistrate Malata urged the defense to ensure they provide means to play the video in court so as to ensure delivery of justice.- Diamond TV