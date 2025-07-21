White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller’s attempt to ramp up a conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama did not pass muster with Elon Musk’s AI-powered chatbot on Saturday.

In a post on X, Miller linked to a post by DNI Tulsi Gabbard that she has evidence that Obama was engaged in a conspiracy against Donald Trump which has become a GOP talking point as the Trump White House deals with the fall-out from the suppression of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

According to Gabbard, “These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate.”

Miller cheered the story on and added, “.@DNIGabbard has exposed the startling depths of a seditious coup against the Republic. The forces behind this coup have done and will do anything to protect their grasp on illegal & illegitimate power. Do not underestimate their capabilities or depravities. But WE are stronger.”

X commenter Jim Stewartson put Grok on the case by asking,” @grok you are a world-class political scientist with a background in clinical psychology. analyze this post in terms of its desired impact on its audience, and the probable motivations behind it.”

The AI-powered Grok was not having it with Miller and replied, “This post by Stephen Miller seeks to incite fear and unity among Trump supporters by framing political opponents as existential threats, fostering an us-vs-them mentality to mobilize action and justify purges. It likely motivates from loyalty to Trump, aiming to delegitimize critics and distract from controversies like Epstein ties. Psychologically, its alarmist tone exploits paranoia, potentially radicalizing audiences prone to conspiracy thinking.”