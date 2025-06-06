Steve Bannon calls for ‘illegal alien’ Elon Musk to be deported

Far-right activist and former campaign chair for Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, is calling on the president to deport tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump and Musk erupted into a public fight on Thursday over the 2026 budget bill that Musk cites would add $2.4 trillion to the deficit.

Bannon, who’s been criticizing Musk for months, is not only telling Trump to cancel all of his government contracts, but to get rid of him physically.

“They should initiate a formal investigation of his immigration status because I am of the strong belief that he is an illegal alien, and he should be deported from the country immediately,” Bannon told the New York Times via phone.

Both Musk and his mother hold Canadian, South African, and American citizenship, the BBC wrote in February amid a campaign by Canadians calling for Musk’s citizenship to be revoked. Musk gained his citizenship in 2002, the report said, citing a recent biography.

In a February interview, Bannon called Musk a “parasitic illegal immigrant.”

On his War Room show, Bannon later said the government should seize Musk’s SpaceX company.