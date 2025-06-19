Steve Bannon predicts how MAGA will react if Trump bombs Iran

MAGA acolyte Steve Bannon — who has adamantly protested against U.S. involvement in the current Iranian conflict — predicted Wednesday that Trump devotees will eventually “get on board” if the president decides to join Israel in bombing Iran, according to nonprofit news outlet Notus.org.

Bannon told reporters at a Christian Science Monitor event that “there’ll be some” MAGA adherents who will disagree if Trump ushers the U.S. into Israel’s conflict with Iran.

In fact, Trump loyalists like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson have joined Bannon in speaking out against U.S. involvement.

“But the vast majority of the MAGA movement will go, ‘Look. We trust your judgment. You’ve walked us through this. We don’t like it. In fact, maybe we hate it. But, you know, we’ll get on board,’” Bannon said.

Despite his MAGA prediction, Bannon said he “remains convinced” that the U.S. should walk away from the conflict.

“We’re in the early stages of the kinetic part of the Third World War right now,” Bannon said. “I think this is one of the most, if not the most important time in history, in America, in modern American history. This is much more dangerous than the late 1930s. Much more dangerous.”

Although Trump has been playing coy as to whether he will or won’t throw U.S. military weight behind Israel, an Israeli pundit told CNN Wednesday that leaders “are certain that Trump is going to join this war.”