Steve Bannon warns Trump’s CDC move could backfire spectacularly

One of President Donald Trump’s closest confidants revealed Thursday that his latest move could backfire in a big way.

Steve Bannon, who worked in Trump’s first administration, discussed the efforts to fire Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez on a new episode of his podcast, “The War Room.” He said the administration’s approach to removing Monarez could make it more difficult to get a loyalist confirmed to take her spot, especially given Sen. Bill Cassidy’s (R-LA) opposition to Monarez’s firing.

“Maybe this is why we really need recess appointments,” Bannon said. ‘Because this one’s going to going to be brutal and it’s just going to slow down everything we’re trying to do, and it looked like we were trying to make so much progress.”

Monarez was confirmed as CDC director in late July after Trump pulled a nominee who was skeptical about vaccines. Cassidy, a physician, opposed the nominee, and Trump swapped them out for Monarez.

Bannon added that replacing her could be difficult because Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has defended the so-called “blue slip” policy, which requires both of a state’s senators to support a nominee before their nominations can advance.

“It is going to be as tough a confirmation battle as Pete Hegseth, and Kash Patel, and Bobby Kennedy, and Tulsi Gabbard,” Bannon said. “We’re going to go back to the beginning on how tough this is going to be.”

“This thing had to have a plan to get rolling,” Bannon added.