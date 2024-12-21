Steve Harvey is latest celebrity victim of AI gone wrong, here’s how his death rumor reportedly started

Steve Harvey, the 67-year-old host of “Family Feud,” has become the latest celebrity victim of artificial intelligence mishaps, according to reports.

A death hoax claiming Harvey had passed away circulated widely after a misleading article titled “Steve Harvey Passed Away Today: Remembering The Legacy Of A Comedy Legend” was published on Trend Cast News.

The false report sparked chaos online, as reported by the New York Post. The Steve Harvey death hoax story, initially published by Trend Cast News, later spread to Newsbreak.

The false article had a future publish date of December 19, 2024, according to The Wrap.

“The fake news — which included a future publishing date of Dec. 19, 2024 — was still live on Newsbreak’s site on Wednesday morning,” the website reported.

It is now presumed to be the result of an AI error.

The hoax, initially published by Trend Cast News, was later picked up by Newsbreak with a future publish date of December 19, 2024. Harvey’s representatives are yet to comment on the matter. The 67-year-old “Family Feud” host posted on his social media on Thursday amid the death rumors.

“When you feel like giving up.. DON’T When you thinking bout giving up.. DON’T When it look like you ain’t gone make it.. KEEP GOING,” Harvey wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

While Harvey made no mention of the death hoax, word still got around, sparking confusion online.

“Steve harvey dead?” one X user commented. “They’re saying steve harvey dead,” another replied.

“The internet really need to stop playing with people’s lives. That false ass news about Steve Harvey being dead wrong asf. Smh,” a third wrote.

A Newsbreak App user blamed a “virus” for spreading the hoax.

“Woke up to a notification that Steve Harvey died, went on ‘X’ only to find out it was a virus. Sure enough the virus was on my phone too. That Newsbreak app is beginning to be a problem,” the person commented.

Some have asked Harvey to file a lawsuit over the fake news article that falsely reported his death.

“I don’t care for this dude but I hope he catches wind of this article and sue whoever wrote this article,” one user on Newsbreak wrote, per The Wrap. “You basically wished death on that man out here lying on that man’s soul like that. Ain’t that a [bitch].”

Harvey has been the target of multiple death hoaxes. An earlier rumor in October claimed he had died in a car crash, a rumor that has persisted over the years.

Harvey has addressed rumors of his death before, including in 2023 when he posted a photo of himself scrolling through his phone with the caption, “Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending.”

Harvey, a father of seven, has been married to his third wife, Marjorie, since 2007.