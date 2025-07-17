Steven Gerrard becomes a grandfather at 45

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has become a grandfather at the age of 45 after his eldest daughter, Lilly, gave birth to her first child.

Lilly, 21, who is an influencer, shared the happy news on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of her boyfriend, Lee Byrne, leaving the hospital cradling their newborn. She captioned the post, “2 becomes 3,” adding a pink heart and baby emoji and tagging Lee’s account.

Lilly has been dating Lee Byrne — the son of jailed Irish gangster Liam Byrne — since October 2022. Their relationship drew attention in the British press when it first went public.

Gerrard and his wife Alex are parents to four children: Lilly, 21; Lexie, 18; Lourdes, 13; and Lio, 7. It’s been a big year for Lilly, who also marked her 21st birthday in February.

The news of Gerrard becoming a grandfather has delighted fans, adding another milestone to the former England captain’s family life.