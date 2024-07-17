STOP ACCUSING LOCAL COMMUNITIES OF PRACTICING WITCHCRAFT, CENTRAL PS TELLS RURAL TEACHERS



CENTRAL Province Permanent Secretary,Milner Mwanakampwe has cautioned teachers in rural areas to stop accusing locals of practicing witchcraft to secure transfers to urban areas.



Dr Mwanakampwe notes that some teachers in rural areas claim that they are attacked by witches in the night only because they want to be transferred to urban areas.



He said this when he handed over classroom blocks that were built from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) at three Primary Schools in Chitambo District



Dr Mwanakampwe said teachers must be willing to work in any part of the country as per conditions of service.



He noted that there are a lot of teachers appearing on the payroll for rural areas who are working in urban areas but warned that teachers should be ready to work where their services are required.



“When being employed you state that you are willing to work in any part of the country but you begin to develop strange diseases just because you want to secure a transfer,” he said.



Dr Mwanakapwe threatened to recommend for the termination of employment of teachers who abandon their work station.



He however advised the local people to protect public service workers against wizards to enhance development in their areas.



And Dr Mwanakampwe underscored the government’s commitment to enhance the provision of education through the construction and expansion of school infrastructure and provision of desks.



The Permanent Secretary handed over a 1 by 2 classroom block, a staff house at Ngalande Primary school that has been constructed at a cost of K1.77 Million and has since been solar powered.



He also handed over a 1 by 3 classroom block which was built at a cost of K747, 000 at Mukando Primary School which has an enrollment of 1,522 pupils.



He observed that the construction of the classroom block and the free education policy have improved the enrollment of pupils from 976 in 2021 to 1,522 this year.



The Permanent Secretary also handed over a 1 by 2 classroom block and a staff house which were built at a cost of K1.1 Million.



Meanwhile, Chitambo Town Council Chairperson, Brian Mwelwa commended Government for easing the provision of council services by increasing the Constitution Development Fund (CDF) which saw the construction of the 1 by 3 classroom block and a staff house.



Mr Mwelwa noted that the council was also able to provide solar power and install a water reticulation system at the learning institution.



“We remain committed to improving the lives of our people through the use of the CDF,” he said.



Chitambo District Commissioner,Topson Kunda commended Government for the construction of school infrastructure which he said is responding to the free education policy which has seen increased enrolment in the district.



N.B: Picture for illustration purposes



Credit: ZANIS