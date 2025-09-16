STOP ALARMING THE NATION, MMD TELLS OFF NEVERS MUMBA

STOP ALARMING THE NATION, MMD TELLS OFF NEVERS!





……If there was no confusion in 2021 under this same Constitution, where will the confusion come from in 2026?*





By Staff Reporter



The Opposition Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) has taken a swipe at its embattled former president, Dr. Nevers Mumba, warning him to stop alarming the nation with reckless and misleading statements.





In today’s News Diggers, Dr. Mumba claimed that failure to amend the Constitution would have a “devastating impact” on the 2026 elections. But Operation Save MMD spokesperson, Mr. Muyoche Mulondiwa, dismissed the remarks as baseless and self-serving, stressing that Dr. Mumba has no authority to speak for the party, having exhausted his two five-year constitutional terms.





“Since 2022, whatever Nevers Mumba has been saying is nothing but his personal opinion. He must stop misleading the public by pretending to speak for the MMD. If there was no confusion in 2021 under this same Constitution, where will the confusion come from in 2026?” charged Mr. Mulondiwa.





He further cautioned that a man who parades himself as a statesman should know better than to misinform and alarm Zambians just to remain relevant in the headlines.