STOP ALL MAIZE EXPORTS UNTIL STRATEGIC NATIONAL RESERVES ARE SECURE – MUNTHALI





… says the UPND must prioritize Zambians’ food security before exporting maize as drought is always One season away.





LUSAKA, WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2025 [ SMART EAGLES]



The Citizens First party CF has urged the UPND Government to halt all maize exports until all strategic reserves are secured.





CF National Chairlady Faith Munthali says the UPND must prioritize Zambians’ Food security before exporting Maize because drought is Always One Season away.





She said the recent announcement by the UPND government to export Zambia’s bumper maize harvest is reckless, short-sighted, and a direct threat to national food security.





“While other nations are stockpiling grain in anticipation of global climate shocks, our leaders are rushing to sell off our only insurance against hunger. Food security must come first. Zambia has been here before—2023’s drought left millions hungry while empty FRA silos gathered dust. Today, instead of learning from history, the UPND is repeating the same mistakes. I thought this harvest will help them fulfill the promise of citizens buying mealie meal at k50,” she said.





“We demand an immediate halt to all maize exports until the FRA fully stocks 1.5 million metric tons (minimum) as a national strategic reserve, a verified audit confirms Zambia’s 12-month consumption needs (3M+ metric tons) are secured. You cannot eat forex. When drought comes—and it will. It will be cheaper to stock now than to use the same money to buy maize outside,” Ms. Munthali said.





The CF National Chairlady said the UPND is auctioning Zambia’s future to briefcase traders while Zambians starve.





“This must stop. A Warning to UPND; Hunger Breeds Anger. Zambians will not forgive a government that exports their food while mealie-meal prices remain unaffordable for ordinary families. Southern Province farmers still starve due to poor drought mitigation. Smugglers and cartels loot grain under the state’s watch,” she said.



#SmartEagles2025.