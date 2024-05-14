“Stop asking me” – Xavi loses patience after inquiry into Barcelona’s transfer plans

Barcelona manager Xavi grew visibly frustrated during a press conference on Sunday, urging reporters to refrain from probing about the club’s transfer plans.

Currently, the Blaugrana are locked in a battle to secure even a second-place finish in La Liga this season. They trail behind Catalan rivals Girona by two points, though Barcelona have played one game fewer.

A victory over Real Sociedad on Monday evening could potentially see them reclaim control of second position.

However, inquiries regarding how a third-place finish might influence Barcelona’s transfer strategy dominated Xavi’s latest press conference. Despite his efforts to address the questions, the persistent probing eventually led him to lose his composure.

“I understand that right now it’s being written that some [players] are transferable or non-transferable, but right now there are no transferables as long as La Liga continues,” Xavi began.

“I don’t think planning depends on [finishing second]. For us, it is important to finish second. But the plan is not going to change. The relief is to win ourselves and the four games we have left.”

Asked whether he had made a decision on the future of Ansu Fati, who will return from his disappointing loan with Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, Xavi said: “Stop asking me about planning because I won’t say any names.”

Barcelona appears to be on the verge of securing their first signing of the summer with Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez, a long-standing target set to join on a free transfer as his contract expires.

While the club harbors ambitious aspirations, officials have stressed that formal plans will only materialize once Barcelona’s financial situation becomes clearer.

Vice-president Rafa Yuste emphasized the importance of meeting La Liga’s 1:1 formula, ensuring they have the financial strength to spend €1 for every €1 raised, before delving into transfer discussions.

The future of Ansu Fati is poised to spark genuine debate as he readies himself to return to Camp Nou. The 21-year-old embarked on a loan spell with Brighton last summer in a bid to regain fitness and form.

However, his playing time has been limited, starting just three times in the Premier League and tallying four goals from 25 appearances across all competitions.

Additionally, talks are imminent regarding Vitor Roque, whose agent has expressed intentions of seeking a permanent move away from Barcelona if assurances of increased playing time next season cannot be guaranteed.