PRESS STATEMENT

20 TH AUGUST 2022

STOP BEING ALARMISTS; IT’S NOT PRESIDENT HH WHO IS AFTER YOU BUT THE LAW

We have observed of late how people like Bowman Lusambo have become so desperate by reporting himself to the Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other Agencies about his corruption. What Mr. Lusambo must understand is that so far no Law has been broken concerning his corruption allegations. All what the UPND administration has done is to question him over his unexplained riches.

President HH respects separation of powers and so the Judiciary has been left to carry out its mandate in a professional manner. PF has refused and are still refusing that they are not thieves. They have continued blaming the UPND government for the economic mess they have left behind. PF has continued refusing that they brutalized innocent Zambians. But in Mr. Lusambo’s thinking, PF has now become the champion of human rights and good governance. Stop being alarmists; it’s not President HH who is after you but the Law.

Why do we say Bowman Lusambo is just reporting himself to International bodies and Embassies? Some of the money that was stolen by the PF thieves was donations from the same Countries he is now writing to. In 2020 the Auditors General’s Interim report showed that K1.3 billion was stolen from the Ministry of health. This is the money that was donated by the International Community to the Zambian people to help the Country mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Yet, in PF’s myopic thinking they now think the owners of such donations have forgotten.

Bwana Lusambo you cannot drag Amnesty International in a matter that is going through a legitimate Court process. Equally You can not report to the Human Rights Watch about your criminal cases that are before the Courts of Law.

In case you have forgotten President HH was incarcerated for 127 days on a trumped charge of treason. As PF you chased away the Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland and Professor Ibrahim Gambaro in unceremonious manner. You arrogantly told these envoys that Zambia is a sovereign state. Now that you are being questioned about what you stole from the Zambian people, Zambia has ceased to be a sovereign state? You are simply displaying your immaturity and ignorance.

Percy Chanda

UPND – Chairman for Mines and Freedom Fighter