Stop calling it UNITY when it is clearly a recruitment drive for personal ambition- Antonio Mwanza

Stop calling it UNITY when it is clearly a recruitment drive for personal ambition.



Everyone is “calling for unity,” but what they truly mean is: come and SUPPORT ME”.





Now, this is not leadership; it is manipulation wrapped in polite language to appear magnanimous when in actual sense you just want to use others to push you to State House.





Real unity is not convenient. It demands difficult conversations, genuine compromise, and the humility to accept that the position of President can be given to someone else and not necessarily you.



Unfortunately, this is a conversation everyone is avoiding. People want to appear magnanimous in the media and to the public yet they are not willing to compromise and step aside for others.





No one wants to answer these two fundamental questions:

1. Despite the rhetoric of removing President Hakainde Hichilema and UPND from power, what really is the shared Economic, Political and Social agenda we want to push for Zambia?

2. Who among us posses the best leadership attributes and is the best suited candidate to lead and win us the 2026 elections?





Instead, we see individuals in the media advancing their own ambitions while presenting it as alliance-building. There is no clear, agreed vision. No transparent process on how to choose who should lead the alliance; just quiet competition and public posturing.





Let’s be honest: you cannot build unity with people who are unwilling to be led; If everyone insists on leading and no one is prepared to step aside, then unity becomes nothing more than an illusion.



This is why the opposition remains fragmented—not because unity is unattainable, but because sincerity is lacking.





Until leaders are willing to place the collective above personal ambition, these repeated “calls for unity” will remain hollow.



Zambians are watching. And they can tell the difference between genuine efforts to unite and MANYENGWE!





We have up to May 22 to make the right decision.



Antonio Mourinho Mwanza

DPP President



Wednesday 6 May 2026