STOP CELEBRATING UNRULY BEHAVIOR LISWANISO COMMENTS ON CHIWEMPALA INCIDENT INVOLVING HH





He shared…..



The lack of morals is evident when some individuals celebrate unruly behavior simply to gain political advantage, despite the president’s efforts to assist the genuine victims affected by the market fire.





Who will compensate the widow who lost her capital, which she relied on to support her family, if the president had not boldly allocated 10 million kwacha?





I strongly believe in discipline, and it is disheartening to see people advocating for lawlessness while claiming to govern the country.





Our focus should be on improving the livelihoods of our citizens. If there are issues, let’s engage respectfully and find the best solutions, rather than destroying the country to benefit unruly groups.





Thank you, Mr. President, for the 10 million donation, which has sparked debate and clearly demonstrates your love for the Zambian people and your commitment to serving them.





The president is aware of the situation at Senseli Mine, and decisions are being made to protect our people while ensuring that operations safeguard the future of everyone affected.





Gilbert Liswaniso

UPND National Youth Chairman