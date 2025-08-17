STOP GOING VIRAL FOR THE WRONG REASONS: STOP USING HATE SPEECH, IMMORAL SCANDALS, AND POLITICAL SENSATIONALISM TO GAIN POPULARITY – Dr Nevers  Mumba

Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba writes….



STOP GOING VIRAL FOR THE WRONG REASONS: STOP USING HATE SPEECH, IMMORAL SCANDALS, AND POLITICAL SENSATIONALISM TO GAIN POPULARITY





In Zambia, we’re slowly witnessing a disturbing trend where some people want to gain instant fame and attention not for a good report or their positive achievements, but for scandals, controversies, and extreme sensationalism. It seems that social media, especially Facebook, is fueling this trend, often appearing to reward this behavior with likes, follows, and fleeting relevance instead of true substance.





It is this instant fame that threatens good governance. Once people start clapping for them, and then they accumulate more likes, they eventually start to believe they are ready to run for political office. Such charecters become the nation’s catastrophe.





Lately, this phenomenon has even seeped into politics, where some individuals believe that emotional appeals, outlandish, unverified stories, and baseless accusations against others – often coupled with hatred and galvanized bitterness towards their victims – are effective strategies to gain political traction. I’ve seen this play out in recent times with false claims about President Edgar Lungu’s death and baseless conspiracy theories about his passing. We’ve also witnessed false reports about public figures, such as the claim that “Why Me” was murdered or that JJ Banda had been abducted and killed.





The examples are many, and very few have been spared. The rise of this practice shows how easily false information can spread in Zambia and manipulate public opinion. Some individuals, like Why Me, have taken to using their platforms for insults and sensationalism, further fueling the divisive narrative. Others have made it their business to spew hatred against others, turning public opinion against their victims and painting them as villains.





This kind of behavior not only undermines trust in institutions but also erodes the fabric of our society. I want you to think about it. No amount of hate speech or divisive rhetoric can ever atone for dividing the nation. We must be cautious not to let these patterns shape our ambitions and politics. Real greatness must come from character, consistency, and commitment to a purpose.





Let’s focus on building character, not just social media numbers. Let’s prioritize substance over sensationalism, fact-checking over fiction, and respectful dialogue over personal attacks. When we build the moral fabric of society with character, it will last. Let’s not build social media numbers using lies, hatred, and mere rhetoric at the expense of national character. Let’s follow principles that can guide us towards a more informed, responsible, and respectful society.





I will not mention any names in my write up, but those who are guilty of these trends know themselves. stop it!