STOP INCITING YOUNG PEOPLE TO RISE AGAINST GOVERNMENT- West UPND

3/11/25

STOP INCITING YOUNG PEOPLE TO RISE AGAINST GOVERNMENT

We have noted with concern that some sections of society have taken turns to incite citizens particularly young people, to rise against their government alleging that government has failed to deliver to citizens’ expectations when in fact not.

However, it’s worth noting that the UPND government under President Hakainde Hichilema’s visionary leadership has offered young people more opportunities than any previous administration has done, including tertiary education, life saving skills training, government grants, bursaries and loans for youth led enterprises, and many other youth empowerment iniatives and programs.

Government is paying meal allowances at universities which others had scrapped, school feeding programs in areas that were deliberately marginalized by previous administrations.

It’s a known fact that this government has employed the highest number of young people within four years of coming to power, mainly in health, education, defence and security services , as well as reintroduction of national service for the young people, a significant number of whom the Republican President is paying for.

More so, the Republican President has continued to engage young people at various fora, on how they can become successful entrepreneurs through participating in locally initiated economic activities.

All in all, this government has done exemplary well to improve citizens’ welfare, particularly youths both in urban and rural areas like Western Province.

In view of the foregoing, it’s rather unfortunate that President Hakainde Hichilema’s usual armchair critics are inciting citizens particularly young people who are beneficiaries of government empowerment iniatives, as a result of President Hichilema’s focused leadership to rise against their elected government.

We call upon citizens particularly youths of Zambia to ignore the rantings of unpatriotic and disgruntled elements whose sole desire is to distablize and disrupt the peace and unity the country is enjoying under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

WESTERN PROVINCE UPND MEDIA TEAM.