“STOP LAMENTING AND START ACTING” OYV SLAMS GOVERNMENT



Operation Young Vote (OYV) has launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of failing to address the recurring crisis of loan defaults from public funds such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the Citizen’s Economic Empowerment Commission (CEEC).





In a strongly-worded statement, OYV Executive Director Guess Nyirenda expressed outrage over the government’s repeated complaints about beneficiaries not paying back loans, labeling the situation as a reflection of deep-rooted corruption and poor economic governance.





“It is absolutely disheartening to witness President Hakainde Hichilema and Minister Garry Nkhombo publicly lament about loan defaults instead of taking decisive action. This is not leadership it is mere noise,” said Nyirenda. “How can we expect different results when the same mistakes are repeated by every regime?”





Nyirenda accused the government of perpetuating a cycle of political favoritism, alleging that most of the loans are handed out to ruling party cadres who lack the business skills to use the funds effectively. “These loans are treated as payback for political loyalty rather than as a means to empower capable youth, women, and persons with disabilities. It’s a mockery to deserving citizens,” he charged.





The OYV leader didn’t hold back, pointing out that the trend of loan defaults has persisted through multiple administrations, from former Presidents Rupiah Banda and Edgar Lungu to the current government. “History keeps repeating itself because our leaders refuse to learn. This isn’t just negligence it’s a deliberate failure to enforce accountability,” said Nyirenda.





He further criticized Minister Nkhombo for what he described as empty rhetoric. “Instead of complementing the President’s lamentations, the Minister should be announcing solid strategies for loan recovery. Talk without action is a waste of time,” he said.





Nyirenda called on the government to stop protecting politically connected defaulters and start enforcing loan agreements. “We demand that leaders stop this hypocrisy and invoke the full force of the law. Revolving funds should benefit all citizens, not just a select few with party ties,” he added.





According to OYV, there are countless young people, women, and disabled individuals with strong business plans who are denied funding simply because they lack political connections. “The government needs to shift focus from rewarding cadres to supporting genuine entrepreneurs. Anything less is an insult to the nation,” Nyirenda stated.





As frustration grows, OYV has vowed to continue pushing for transparency and accountability, insisting that the time for mere lamentations is over. “The solution is simple stop the talk, recover the loans, and invest in those who can actually grow Zambia’s economy,” concluded Nyirenda.



March 3, 2025

©️ KUMWESU