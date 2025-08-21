Stop Peddling Lies Kasebamashila Kaseba , HH Is Building Zambia



Tobbius Chilembo Hamunkoyo-LLB



Kasebamashila, take your propaganda , madness and bitterness far from President Hakainde Hichilema.





Your desperate attempt to brand him as his own enemy is empty noise. The majority who voted for Hakainde Hichilema, know very well that he is a focused, intelligent, and disciplined leader whose success in business, politics, and governance is traceable and undeniable. Unlike your bitter ranting, he remains unmoved, committed to delivering results that Zambians can see.





Even your own followers dismiss your claims because they see the truth — your bitterness holds no weight against HH’s progress.





The Constitution itself defeats your accusations. Article 11 of our constitution guarantees rights and freedoms, which HH has expanded through reforms such as repealing the death penalty in 2022 in line with Zambia’s international human rights obligations.





Further, Article 18 guarantees equality before the law, and it is under HH that long-standing impunity is being dismantled. That is not dictatorship; that is justice and democracy working as they should.





Your attempt to twist the mining narrative also fails. HH’s commissioning of the $1.25 billion North-Western Province Kansanshi mine expansion is fully lawful and transformative, creating thousands of jobs and growing national revenue under the Mines and Minerals Development Act.





Compare that to the chaos of the illegal Mufumbwe gold rush that claimed lives. HH is not his own enemy , he is the enemy of corruption, illegality, and poverty. Zambia has moved on, and your bitterness has been brushed aside.