STOP PERSECUTING ECL, GREYFORD MONDE TELLS GOVERNMENT

…attend to the needs of farmers instead, lower the Cost of living!

Lusaka…. Friday, November 11, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) party presidential hopeful Greyford Monde has castigated the New Dawn Administration for continuing to persecute former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu (ECL) and his family.

President Lungu, who is today celebrating his 66th birthday, had his personal bank account “searched” by the Drug Enforcement Commission.

Hon Monde has however bemoaned the act saying it can result to a lot of hate as the former Head of State has people who love him.

He said this in an interview in Lusaka today.

“Unity is what we need in this country. You talked about Dr Kaunda being arrested at Christmas. All other presidents, including president Lungu, he is now, here we are. He is being probed. We must stop this cycle. This is not good for the young people in this country. We are creating a lot of hate. These people that we are persecuting, literary persecuting, they have families, they have supporters, the people that believe in them. They have friends,” he said.

“How will they look at you when you begin to persecute them like that with impunity, knowing very well that they still have immunity which requires a procedure for you to do certain things on them. This is a big problem that we are in. Look at how people are being bundled…..? Put in the Bonnet, being driven very far away because there is a UPND cadre who has reported this person. With impunity, the law is being broken, without fear.”

He lamented that the persecution of the former Head of State only brings division in the country.

Hon Monde added that citizens can only be productive when they are united.

The PF presidential hopeful challenged government to concentrate on service delivery as opposed to persecuting the former president.

“So I think that we must have this thing stop. Let them stop these investigations on president Edgar Lungu, let them stop this persecution of the former president and his family. When we are divided, there is nothing we can do. But when we are united, there is more we can do. The big elephant we have here is hunger, lack of medicines in hospitals, you go there now, instead of giving you a prescription they are giving you a caller out to a pharmacy. That is what we need to be sorting out,” he said.

“Issues of fertilizer now, very critical. Issues of cost of living, prices of commodities. People are suffering. Go to Kabwata market where we used to eat nshima there, go to Long Acres, go to Matebeto, there are no longer people there because there is no money.”

And in giving president Lungu his birthday wishes, Hon Monde recognized the fact that the former Head of State is now the father of the nation.

He prayed that God gives citizens wisdom as he adds another year to the life of the president Lungu.