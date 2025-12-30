Stop the drama, maybe you called your wife’s number, Chikuse tells Sean Tembo



UPND Alliance spokesperson Leslie Chikuse has told off opposition leader Sean Tembo to stop creating unnecessary drama over serious national issues.









Speaking today at the Alliance’s end-of-year media engagement, Chikuse reacted to Tembo’s pledge to call the President every day at 09:00 hours until he answers, describing the stunt as unproductive.





“Our colleagues from the opposition please, let’s not do drama these are serious issues. We are running a government and everybody knows President Hichilema is a listening President,” Chikuse said.





“You don’t have to dramatide or make jokes, you are calling your wife’s number or is it a ghost and you are saying you are calling the President and you are trying to embarrass him.”





Chikuse said that opposition leaders should engage in meaningful dialogue and campaign constructively instead of using social media theatrics to attract attention.





He added that the President remains committed to addressing citizens’ concerns and that there are proper channels for raising such issues.





On Wednesday last week, PEP president Sean Tembo publicly vowed during a live Facebook broadcast that he would call President Hichilema daily at 09:00 hours until the Head of State picks up his calls.





He claimed that he wanted clarity on delayed payments by the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) and on statements by government ministers regarding commercial banks.





The UPND Alliance spokesperson said the President’s accessibility should not be politicised for personal or party gain, urging opposition leaders to respect national processes and just focus on campaigning ahead of upcoming elections.



By George Musonda



Kalemba, December 30, 2025