By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Lusaka- 31st January 2022

It is greatly disheartening to learn that Government has approved the project to open a large-scale open-pit copper mine in the heart of the Lower Zambezi National Park.

This is after a consortium of NGOs lost a seven-year court challenge in both the High Court and Appeals Court on a minor legal technicality.

My immediate appeal is that Government must cancel both the mining licence given to Kangaluwi Copper Mining and the approvals given to both the Australian and Bermuda registered companies; Zambezi Resources and Mwembeshi Resources.

Infact, a fundamental decision has to be made. The natural resources of Zambia must be safeguarded jealously and Zambians as a people, have to agree whether mining activities in protected areas and game reserves can take place at all.

This should never be a simple decision granted by politicians, businessmen and bureaucrats with suspected intentions.

The Lower Zambezi remains a serious growth point for Zambia’s tourism industry and it is a desecration of its status to allow mining activities in the protected game area.

This slefish decision if allowed, will open up other protected areas for similar mining activities.

Lower Zambezi is a pristine natural environment and wildlife Park, unfenced, unspoilt and its beauty lies in its wilderness state.

It has a diversity of wildlife animals and the opportunities to get close to game wandering in and out of the Zambezi channels are spectacular.

The Park lies opposite the famous Mana Pools Reserve in Zimbabwe, so the whole area on both sides of the Zambezi River is a massive wildlife sanctuary.

Minister of Green Economy and Environment, Hon. Collins Nzovu announced that government will allow mining in Lower Zambezi but will put up mitigation measures and strict parameters for environmental adherence.

BACKGROUND TO THE CASE OF MINING

IN 2003, the Australia-based company Zambezi Resources Ltd was granted an exploration licence of 240square kilometers in the Lower Zambezi National Park.

Zambezi Resources Company registered a subsidiary company, Mwembeshi Resources Ltd registered in Bermuda.

MINING AUTHORISED IN LOWER ZAMBEZI

In 2010, the Minister of Lands Natural Resources and Environmental Management granted authority for Mwembeshi Resources to open a large-scale open pit mining in Lower Zambezi National Park.

This was despite the strong opposition by both Zambia Environmental Management Agency(ZEMA) and the Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA).

Mwembeshi began preparations to open the large scale open pit mine called Kangaluwi Copper Mine.

COURT CHALLENGE TO KANGALUWE MINING IN THE WILDLIFE PARK

In 2014 a coalition of five local NGOs with David Ngwenyama (as 6th Appellant in a personal capacity) appealed to the High Court of Zambia against the Minister of Lands, Natural Resources and Environmental Management’s decision to allow a large scale open pit mine in Lower Zambezi National Park despite the objection of the Zambia Environmental Management Agency (ZEMA) and the Zambia Wildlife Authority (ZAWA).

But both the High Court and Court of Appeals of Zambia dismissed the challenge to stop the proposed Large Scale Open-pit Mine in Lower Zambezi National Park for plaintiff failing to prosecute the matter.

The decision by the Court of Appeals sitting in Ndola, although on mere technicalities, effectively ended any challenges to Mwembeshi Resources’ proposal to open the large-scale open pit mining.

DEMANDS

Governmet must revoke both mining licence and environmental approvals given to Mwembeshi Resources to develop a large-scale, open-cast copper mine in the heart of the Lower Zambezi National Park.

The mine, expected to be located on the northern banks of the mighty Zambezi River, lies in one of Africa’s most pristine wilderness areas – remote, unspoilt, and spectacular.