STOP VICTIMISING INNOCENT CIVIL SERVANTS, UPND URGED
… Those people you are firing are Zambisns
THE UPND government should stop firing and transferring civil servants and public workers on suspicion of being Patriotic Party (PF) sympathisers or coming from certain regions.
Those innocent men and women the government is victimising through unfair dismissals and punitive transfers are Zambian citizens who should be allowed to enjoy their freedoms enshrined in the republican Constitution.
The panic that has gripped the regime over the leaked list of 50 police officers who have been earmarked for dismissal has exposed the UPND’s penchant for vengeance.
The speed at which Police Service Commission Chairman Peter Machungwa and Ministry of Information and Media mouthpiece Thabo Kawana moved to dismiss the list of police officers marked for dismissal, including former President Dr Edgar Lungu’s aide de camp (ADC), is evidence enough that they have been caught pants down.
If it is indeed true that the police officers have been recommended for dismissal when they have not committed any offence then it confirms fears that the UPND is bent on destroying the unity this country has enjoyed over the decades.
We are aware that thousands of innocent Zambians have been hounded out of employment for political reasons since the UPND assumed power, and more are being fired.
We warn Dr Machungwa and other people who are being used to victimise innocent fellow Zambians to bear in mind that a time will come when they will be held to account in their individual capacities.
They should therefore resist being used as tools of oppression to appease those who gave them the jobs.
Sending innocent civil servants and public workers onto the streets on account of their suspected political affiliation or the region they come from is not only callous but also irresponsible.
It’s a sheer abuse of political power, which has the potential to backfire.
Those people have families and friends who are aggrieved by the unfair dismissals. What the UPND regime and its surrogates must know is that the more people they fire unfairly the more enemies they are creating for themselves.
Our advice is that the government must rescind the decision to fire those 50 police officers.
Zambians are watching.
Issued by:
EDWIN LIFWEKELO
PF Deputy Media Director.
Now its victimisation? Is not in the PF constitution that senior positions in government be held by party members ? Those cadres are now being purged out just like the likes of akafumba, kawana will be after 2026 when PF is lucky to return to government. But with that hypocrisy I doubt if is will happen!
See who is talking, a shell of empty skull born and bred in the den of thieves. There is no victimization of the saboteurs who wish the government to fail. Your plans have failed stupid idiots.
We now have three groups of Zambians.Zambians for Lungu, Zambians for Hichilema and Zambians for no one who can be adopted by either parties
Those foolish remarks of yours should have been uttered the time your pf party was governing. They are the ones that behaved that way.