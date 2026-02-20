Storm Brews as ZANU-PF Backs Controversial Term Extension Bill

Tinashe Sambiri– Political tensions escalated on Thursday after ZANU-PF publicly endorsed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, a controversial proposal seeking to extend Presidential and Parliamentary terms from five to seven years.

Addressing the media in Harare on Thursday, party spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa defended the Bill following its recent gazetting, insisting the move was part of a legitimate parliamentary process.

“The gazetting of Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 3 is part of a lawful parliamentary process. As a party, we stand firmly behind our resolutions, and we respect the institutions mandated to process the Bill to its logical conclusion,” Ambassador Mutsvangwa said.

He further emphasised that the ruling party supports the adopted resolutions and wants the constitutional processes completed without delay.

However, the proposed extension has triggered backlash from critics who argue that increasing terms of office could weaken democratic accountability and concentrate power. Political analysts warn that constitutional changes of this magnitude require broad public consensus rather than a rushed parliamentary process.

During Thursday’s briefing, Ambassador Mutsvangwa also reviewed President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent international engagements in Dubai and at the African Union, describing them as reinforcing Zimbabwe’s diplomatic posture.



“The President was in Dubai, he spoke on our own interests rather than centric diplomacy promotion, as you saw at the World Leaders Summit and the African Peer Review Mechanism. His Excellency’s engagements in Dubai and at the African Union reflect Zimbabwe’s growing stature on the international stage. Our diplomacy is Afrocentric, anchored on mutual respect and shared prosperity,” he said.

He also credited what he called inclusive investment policies for the country’s economic direction.

“The Second Republic has created a conducive environment for investment without discrimination. Be it from the West or East, we don’t discriminate by capital. Our economic trajectory is built on inclusivity, production and value addition,” he noted.



Despite the party’s firm stance, Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 is already fuelling intense national debate, with critics warning it could deepen political divisions.