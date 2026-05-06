STRAIT DEAL OR DEVASTATION: TRUMP WARNS IRAN ‘AGREE OR FACE FURY’



Donald Trump has issued a stark ultimatum to Iran: sign up to a new deal and the conflict ends, or brace for an intensified wave of strikes.

In a dramatic statement, Trump said peace hinges on Tehran’s willingness to comply though he admitted it’s “a big assumption” that Iran will follow through.





Under the proposed terms, the vital Strait of Hormuz would reopen to all shipping, including Iranian vessels, easing global fears over oil supplies and maritime security. But the warning was blunt: failure to agree would trigger renewed military action at a “much higher level” than the previous campaign, known as Operation Epic Fury.





The high-stakes gamble places enormous pressure on Iran’s leadership, with the world watching closely as tensions threaten to either de-escalate or explode into a far more destructive phase.