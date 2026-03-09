BREAKING: Strait of Hormuz Effectively Closed Amid Iran Conflict, Triggering Severe Energy Crisis





The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply flows, remains de facto shut to most commercial shipping due to escalating hostilities between Iran, the United States, and Israel. Iranian forces have declared the passage closed and threatened attacks on vessels attempting transit, prompting major insurers to withdraw war-risk coverage and oil companies to halt shipments for safety reasons.





Satellite data and maritime tracking show tanker traffic has plummeted to near zero outside limited Iranian or allied vessels, stranding hundreds of ships and cutting off key exports from the Persian Gulf. This marks the most serious disruption to global energy flows since the 1970s oil embargo.





Oil prices have surged past $110 per barrel in recent sessions—the highest levels in years—as markets price in sustained supply shortfalls. Analysts warn of further spikes toward $150 if the blockade persists, with alternative pipelines offering only marginal relief capacity of around 2.6 million barrels per day against the strait’s normal 20 million.





The shutdown has already forced production curtailments in Iraq and elsewhere, doubled LNG prices in Asia, and contributed to stock market turmoil in oil-dependent economies. Fuel rationing concerns are rising in parts of Europe and Asia, while global inflation pressures mount from higher energy and transport costs.





No quick resolution appears likely as military tensions continue, leaving the world facing prolonged economic strain from this critical chokepoint’s closure.