STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING IN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT – KBN TV EDITORIAL

STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING IN PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT



A KBN TV EDITORIAL



In four years, so much has changed and many strange things are happening with President Hakainde Hichilema and his administration. Lately, citizens have been whispering and questioning certain decisions made, very clearly suggesting that the government could be panicking about something, possibly a realisation

that time is fast ticking to the next elections and the UPND’s popularity may not be as it was as at August 12, 2021.





Some say, the President has moved from an admirablable opposition leader who promised that he together with his cabinet would be declaring assets annually, to one who frowns at entertaining the thought of declaring his assets.





From an opposition leader who castigated the then ruling Patriotic Front for its attempt to push Bill 10, saying “the constitution does not belong to the PF” to a President who signals a desire to ignore the Constitutional Court ruling to try and bulldoze his way with the widely rejected Bill 7, still calling it deferred when infact it’s a nulity.





And just when Zambians thought they had seen it all, the administration came back with the most obnoxious and laughable Land Deeds and Registry Ammendment Bill No.13 that has shocked everyone to think that the UPND administration could propose stripping constitutional authority from the lands tribunal and give the powers to cancel title deeds to a junior civil servant at the Ministry of lands.





It’s actually not surprising that a Parliamentary Committee (mostly composing MPs from the ruling party) tasked with gathering stakeholder views, was yesterday left with no choice but to recommend that the Bill be sent back for further consultation.





Twelve months to the general elections, someone should tell Mr. Hichilema that these desperate decisions, whatever the motive, are making him unpopular even among his ardent supporters.

Let’s face it, as if suing the Lungu family was not enough, his government has sent an urgent request to inspect the body of the late sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, just few days before the Pretoria High Court is due to make a ruling on whether Lungu should be buried in South Africa or in Zambia.





Many people have now started asking tough questions about what’s really motivating this unusual appetite of wanting to see and inspect the body of someone who is not your relative.

A death certificate was issued and it was presented as part of the evidence in the ongoing court hearing in the Pretoria High Court.





Is President Hichilema’s government suggesting that South African authorities conived with the Lungu family to fake his death and issue a fake death certificate? Declaring a period of national mourning was in itself an acknowledgement that ECL was dead.





By insisting on inspecting the dead body, is President Hichilema’s government rubbishing South Africa’s foreign minister’s visit to State House to inform him about the Lungu’s family request to bury their beloved in that country? Does that diplomatic effort look unreal, fake and staged?





We find these decisions to be very difficult to understand and we question whether indeed President Hichilema has Advisors or not. We think that the President is misdirecting himself by applying his time, energy and national resources on wrong priorities.





While ZAMMSA is stinking with corruption, no senior government official implicated has been arrested. While the FIC report says USD 3.5 million left the country last year alone, we are clapping for USD 184million IMF loan.





These should have been his priorities. Not Bill 7, not Bill 13, not even inspecting a dead body!

Clearly something has gone wrong. It’s either Mr. Hichilema doesn’t care or he won’t just be bothered about these scandals or what Zambians think about him, his leadership and actions.





It’s not surprising that our recent poll indicates that the President’s public rating has plummeted to 48.8 percent while 76.3 percent of respondents say they want change of leadership next year.