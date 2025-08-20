Streamer known for extreme challenges dies on live stream following ‘ten days and nights of torture’

A live streamer has tragically died while broadcasting.

Raphaël Graven, better known as Jean Pormanove or ‘JP’, was just 46-years-old at the time of his death in his studio used for streaming.

The star had built up quite the following online on Twitch and TikTok thanks to his videos, which covered everything from normal gaming to the more extreme end.

He made headlines for controversial sleep deprivation challenges, which appeared to show him being abused, mistreated and humiliated throughout.

Authorities arrived at his home on Monday morning at around 10am.

Tragically, he was found dead in bed, after ‘ten days of torture, sleep deprivation and ingestion of toxic products’.

News of his death was confirmed by another creator, Naruto, who worked with Pormanove on several of his videos.

Viewers shared their concerns on social media, when they say his livestream ended abruptly on the Kick platform, with many making comparisons to an episode of Black Mirror.

According to BFMTV, his stream had included ‘extreme’ physical violence and ‘sleep deprivation’.

Another streamer was seen on camera trying to wake Pormanove, unsuccessfully, before cutting the stream.

Following his death, Clara Chappaz, French Minister Delegate for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Affairs posted on X: “Jean Pormanove was humiliated and mistreated for months live on the Kick platform.

“A judicial investigation is underway. I have contacted Arcom and filed a report on Pharos. I have also contacted the platform’s managers to obtain explanations.”

The prosecutor’s office in Nice shared a statement confirming ‘the death of a man in a room rented for live video game sessions’.

In previous livestreams, he was shown having items thrown at him, being restrained and force fed, and also being tackled to the ground repeatedly.

According to Mediapart, fellow streamers Naruto and Safine were previously taken into custody back in January, on suspicion of violence against vulnerable people.

Their questioning came after a report from Le Parisien, which said Pormanove and another disabled influencer had been humiliated live.

Both streamers denied the claims.

Dexerto reports that in the days leading up to his death, he sent a text to his mother saying he felt like he was ‘being held hostage’ and was ‘fed up’ with the streams.

Naruto paid tribute to his ‘brother, sidekick, partner’ and asked for ‘respect for his memory’.

He wrote: “I’ve always dreaded the day I’d have to write these words. Sadly, last night, JP (Raphael Graven) left us. My brother, my sidekick, my partner, six years side by side, never letting go. I love you, my brother, and we will miss you terribly.”

“I ask you all to respect his memory and not share the video of his last breath in his sleep. For his family and for us, his second family.”

“Rest in peace, my brother.”