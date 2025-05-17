STRENGTH FOR THE STRONG: A MOMENT FOR MY FRIENDS- HON. MUTOTWE KAFWAYA

STRENGTH FOR THE STRONG: A MOMENT FOR MY FRIENDS



LUNTE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT HON. MUTOTWE KAFWAYA WRITES:





A MOMENT FOR MY FRIENDS



Romans 8:28



“And we know that all things work together for good for who love the Lord. And those who are called according to his purpose.”





Psalm 68: 5-6



“A father to the fatherless, the defender of widows, is God in his holy dwellings. God sets the lonely in families, he leads out the prisoners with singing, but the rebellious live in a sun-scorched land.”





A prayer for:



(1) Ronald Kaoma Chitotela

(2) Nixon Chilangwa

(3) Bowman Lusambo

(4) Munir Zulu

(5) Maureen Mabonga





The incarcerated friends of mine –



(6) Emmanuel Jay Banda;



my fugitive friend.





Lord consider your servants according to your will.



And now;



“let the weak say, I am strong,

let the poor say, I am rich,

because of the Lord has done,

for us, give thanks.”



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK16.05.2025