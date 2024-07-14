KBN TV EDITORIAL COMMENT: STRENGTH OF UKA PUT TO TEST AS PF MOUNTS PRESSURE ON ECL TO BECOME ALLIANCE CANDIDATE

We have listened to an audio recording doing rounds on social media involving an unmistakable voice of the Sixth Republican President, Edgar Lungu and another unrecognizable voice that sounds like one of his top party lieutenants. We think such an audio should not go without comment.

Firstly, we are of the view that such sensitive and strategic discussions to plan on how to influence broader decision making and securing alliance partners’ buy in shouldn’t be done on open lines. The risk of such discussions being recorded and going viral is very high as the case is and we don’t even know who recorded the conversation and later on leaked it.

Secondly, UKA is still very fragile and the parties must care to protect the unity within the alliance without making others feel undermined. While people are free to make suggestions on who should be the flag bearer, efforts should be focused on canvassing for support within the UKA Council of Presidents both individually and collectively. Ultimately, it’s the UKA Council of Presidents that should agree and announce their collective choice.

Listening to that phone conversation, ECL is very well aware of the wider implications and you could clearly tell he was being very cautious not to make his lieutenant feel dismissed.

What the audio has clearly revealed though is the immense pressure being heaped on him to become the UKA candidate, but he politely guided on what should be done to avoid being dragged into the controversy of self imposition.

We sympathize with ECL for the pressure he is having to put up with and yet he should still remain a tall figure to unite the opposition alliance in a democratically fractured nation.

It’s very hard to be ECL right now. He is just one man but he should be large enough to accommodate different views from his wife, his children, the Church, sponsors, sympathizers, party structures, and his colleagues within UKA.

As if that’s not complicated enough, he should also pay attention to what his lawyers are saying about his eligibility case currently active before the ConCourt.

No one wants to be in the shoes of ECL right now. While we sympathize with him, we are comforted to know that this kind of pressure comes with the territory of being a States Man and Father figure to the nation.

As a former head of state, ECL is more experienced than everyone whispering in his ears and he knows the burden on his shoulders is very heavy and he can’t be forced into making a rushed decision. We pray for him that beyond the many voices of men, he will hear the intimation of God in making that difficult choice.

We have said it before and we want to repeat it here that by far, ECL remains the most popular figure in UKA today by virtue of being a former head of state with strong connections to marshal financial support and a personal appeal to the masses.

He knows that as a father figure, those factors shouldn’t be the only consideration. There is a lot more at stake. National unity and stability weighs very heavily on his shoulders.

We take cognizant of the fact that willful failure by the UPND Government to implement its runaway populist campaign promises has made the electorate to start comparing and looking at ECL differently. That too, makes him attractive.

While the Council of Presidents want to convince themselves that ECL is one among peers, the reality is that ECL comes to the Council as a “Big Brother” with the financial muscle and party machinery to influence decisions even within UKA. However, PF should feel comfortable that they are well represented within the alliance and allow the Council of Presidents to determine the way forward.

It would appear that UKA itself is fearing to have a candid and open discussion about who they should collectively adopt as a candidate. The sooner they decide, the better for them and by so doing, they will forestall more speculative audio recordings such as the one we listened to today.

Therefore, outside of a consensus agreement within the UKA Council of Presidents, the ECL lieutenants heaping pressure on him to install himself as the chosen UKA candidate are being unfair to him and to the process.

If the UKA Council of Presidents makes a resolve to endorse ECL, let it be the preserve of the Council. That way, everyone will feel respected rather than made to feel like they are rubber stamping decisions made elsewhere.

We recall that ECL has on several accounts publicly said it could be him or anyone within the alliance. Unfortunately, his handlers have gone on a tangent to declare that ECL is UKA and UKA is ECL, disregarding the feelings of other UKA Presidents who should own the decision of who they want to choose among themselves.

We hope that the UKA Council of Presidents will remain resolved to unite and own the process of choosing one of them whether ECL or anyone else. We can only guide, Zambians will support your ultimate collective decision born out of brotherhood and national interest.