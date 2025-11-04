Strive Masiyiwa Adds US$100 Million To His Wealth Amid Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Surge

Strive Masiyiwa’s Fortune Grows By Over US$100 Million Following Rise In Zimbabwe’s Stock Market

Zimbabwe’s richest man, Strive Masiyiwa, has seen his fortune rise by more than US$100 million (approximately R1.8 billion) following a sharp rebound on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange. The gain reflects renewed investor confidence in the billionaire’s expanding digital and artificial intelligence ventures across the continent.

Surge Driven By Market Confidence

According to Business Insider Africa, the increase in Masiyiwa’s wealth comes after shares in his major holdings — Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and TN CyberTech Investments Holdings Limited (formerly EcoCash Holdings) — gained momentum.

“The recovery is linked to a surge in Zimbabwe’s stock market, which ultimately restored a large portion of the lost value,” the publication reported.

Masiyiwa owns around 38% of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and 33% of TN CyberTech, two of the country’s biggest technology companies. Their improved stock performance helped lift his net worth from US$1.2 billion (R21.6 billion) to US$1.3 billion (R23.4 billion).

Investing In Africa’s AI Future

The rebound follows a year of ambitious announcements by Masiyiwa’s Cassava Technologies. In April 2025, the firm revealed plans for a US$720 million (R12.9 billion) investment to develop Africa’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) factory in partnership with American tech giant Nvidia.

“Collaborating with Nvidia gives us the advanced computing capabilities needed to drive Africa’s AI innovation while strengthening the continent’s digital independence,” Masiyiwa said in a press statement in June 2025.

By September 2025, he unveiled plans to build five AI factories across Africa within a year, further positioning his company at the forefront of the continent’s digital transformation.

Renewed Investor Trust

Market analysts told Business Insider Africa that the uptick in share prices reflects growing optimism around Masiyiwa’s vision for technology-led growth.

“Investor confidence in Masiyiwa’s ventures remains strong, particularly with his focus on AI and broadband expansion,” the report noted.

This renewed faith has not only boosted Masiyiwa’s personal net worth but also strengthened Zimbabwe’s standing as a viable destination for digital investment.