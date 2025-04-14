Stubborn Registrar of Societies has refused to update PF records- Miles Sampa

14.04.1025

PF VEEP HON JOHN KUFUNA VISIT TO THE MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS HON JACK MWIIMBU

As of this morning, the stubborn Registrar of Societies still refused to update PF records to reflect that Morgan Ngona is not the Secretary General-SG of the PF. He seems to be waiting for the next Court ruling where Ngona and Chabinga has applied to the same High Court Judge that ruled against them last month to STAY her own ruling. He has refused to implement the Court Judgement that acknowledged Miles Sampa as the bondafide SG of PF.

Entire today therefore, our Vice President of Administration Hon John Kufuna camped at the office of the Minister of Home Afairs Hon Jack Mwiimbu seeking answers on why the Registrar was failing to do its fiduciary duties as regards the PF and in the process committing Contempt of Court.

In the morning he asked our Veep to go bring the judgement “…that stated Miles Sampa is PF President and SG”. Hon Kufuna sent his assistant to go obtain it from our Lawyers and waited late in the afternoon until he saw the Minister again. I am told he has said will read the judgement in full and revert tomorrow.

I however must make mention that Hon Kufuna stated that unlike the Registrar of Socities, the Minister was courteous and welcoming unlike as should be to every public office when visited by their clients called the public.

We remain hopeful that Hon Jack Mwiimbu who is a seasoned lawyer himself will respect the Court ruling and get the Registrar to update the PF records accordingly. We have the Lumezi by election coming up and the PF has to field a Candidate. They must be brave to beat us at the ballot and not by illegal arm twisting and preventing us from fielding despite the Court Ruling they are disobeying.

PS; I noted that they have deleted former PS Akafumba face on the inside Billboard since our last visiti last week

Miles B.Sampa, MP

President & Secretary General

Patriotic Front-PF