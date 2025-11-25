STUDENT RI0T AT MULUNGUSHI UNIVERSITY



…..over power outage



Kapiri Mposhi… Tuesday November 25, 2025 (SMART EAGLES )



Students at Mulungushi University Main Campus in Kapiri Mposhi District reportedly ri0ted on Monday evening following a sudden power outage, causing property damage and disruption on campus.





According to Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi, the incident occurred between 8:00pm and 9:00pm after a truck accidentally damaged the electricity supply line to the university.





He said the resulting blackout reportedly triggered unrest among students.



The ri0t led to damage at the university’s Security Office, including broken glass panes, and several marketeers reported l00ting of their merchandise.





ZESCO personnel restored power at around 2:00am, and police officers continued monitoring the situation, which has now returned to normal.





“Police officers responded promptly to the situation and were able to bring the unrest under control. We are working closely with university authorities and other stakeholders to ensure that such incidents do not recur,” he said.