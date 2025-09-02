STUDENTS BEING USED AS POLITICAL PAWNS, SAYS SASYDA PRESIDENT



Lusaka… Tuesday September 2, 2025 (SMART EAGLES)



The President of the Southern African Students and Youth Development Association (SASYDA), Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, has accused politicians of manipulating students for their own agendas, warning that such actions undermine the dignity and welfare of young people in higher learning institutions.





Speaking in reaction to today’s march to State House by the University of Zambia Students’ Union (UNZASU) executive, Mr. Mwamba said the event was less about celebrating student leadership and more about political control.





“The recent march to State House, framed as a celebration of the new UNZASU executive, was nothing more than a political stunt—an attempt to hijack the student voice and divert attention from the real challenges facing our universities,” he said.





Mr. Mwamba criticized the UPND government for failing to fulfill its promises to students, pointing to the dire conditions at universities.





“Our institutions are crumbling under neglect. Students have no access to basic necessities such as water, accommodation, and proper sanitation. It is a national disgrace that many are forced to rely on shopping malls like East Park and Levy for bathrooms. This is humiliating and unacceptable,” he said.





He added that high tuition fees, unpaid lecturers, and load shedding were further crippling education.





“How can students be expected to excel when they are left in the dark, both literally and figuratively? These conditions not only compromise academic performance but also fuel a culture of desperation and academic dishonesty,” Mr. Mwamba said.





The SASYDA president urged UNZASU and other student bodies to resist political manipulation and prioritize the needs of their members.





“Your duty is to your fellow students—not to political elites. Protect their dignity and demand real solutions. Invite the President to witness the reality of campus life: the overcrowded hostels, the empty taps, the unpaid staff, and the blackout lecture halls,” he said.





Mr. Mwamba concluded by stressing that students deserve better leadership and genuine investment in education.





“Empty promises will not build laboratories, repair hostels, or light up classrooms. Students must reject manipulation, demand accountability, and claim the respect they deserve,” he said.