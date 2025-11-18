🇿🇲 BREAKING | Students Flood Streets in Rare Copperbelt Show of Solidarity for Hichilema





Copperbelt students poured into the streets this afternoon in a coordinated show of support for President Hakainde Hichilema, escalating a wave of public solidarity that has gathered momentum since the Chingola stoning incident a week ago.





Students from the Copperbelt University, Mukuba University and ZIBSIP marched from their campuses into surrounding roads, chanting pro-peace messages and condemning the violence that disrupted the President’s address in Chiwempala.





Heavy police presence shadowed the marches as the province continues to operate under elevated political tension.



The groups repeatedly described the Chingola attack as “an embarrassment to the nation,” echoing Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo, who has maintained that the stoning was engineered by political actors aiming to destabilise the province.





Today’s marches mark the third organised show of support in just over a week, following earlier demonstrations by UPND structures across the Copperbelt.





The timing of the student mobilisation is significant. The Copperbelt has long been Zambia’s pressure-valve, its universities often acting as early indicators of shifting national mood.





These reverberating street marches at this moment suggests that the ruling party is working to reassert control of the narrative after an unusually turbulent political week.





Images circulating online show tightly coordinated messaging, organised procession routes and visible engagement from student leadership.





Questions remain about how the marches were authorised, whether university management was informed, and what level of political influence shaped today’s turnout.





For now, what is clear is that Copperbelt students have entered the fray, adding a new and highly symbolic layer to a story that continues to evolve.





The march underlines the depth of reactions triggered by the Chingola violence and signal that the political temperature in the province remains high.



This is a developing story. More updates to follow.



📷: Diamond TV Online



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu