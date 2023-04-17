Sudan unrest: Museveni urges ‘unconditional cessation of hostilities’

The secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, on Sunday convened an emergency virtual closed meeting of member states and governments.

The meeting was to discuss how best to de-escalate the volatile situation in Sudan and restore calm there.

This followed fierce fighting between the he Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group.

President Yoweri Museveni attended the meeting.

He expressed deep concerns on the current situation and immediately called for a cessation of hostilities between the two sides.

President Museveni addresses the 40th Extra Ordinary Assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government Emergency virtual closed session on the situation in Sudan. This was at Nakasero on Sunday. PPU Photos

President Museveni addresses the 40th Extra Ordinary Assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government Emergency virtual closed session on the situation in Sudan. This was at Nakasero on Sunday. PPU Photos

In a statement to IGAD members, Museveni condemned the misuse of force in a situation that undermines all progress made through dialogue over the last several months.

“We cannot keep papering over mistakes of unprincipled politics year after year,” he said.

“An unconditional and immediate cessation of hostilities to stop the tragedy and mockery of Africa is of utmost importance.”

In attendance were presidents William Ruto (Kenya), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (Somalia) and Ismail Omar Guelleh(Djibouti).

It was chaired by IGAD secretary Gebeyehu.

Sudanese greet army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on April 16, 2023.

Sudanese greet army soldiers, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on April 16, 2023.

Museveni further said that barring any other illegitimate aim in causing instability, the apparent sticky issue of the time required to implement the merging of warring factions into the ntional army is one that can be determined scientifically, considering known and, or, agreed upon parameters such as health, education, training or age of personnel.

On the concern of the fighting taking place within the populated areas, the Ugandan leader said it is irresponsible and should stop immediately as it places a heavy burden on the people and the future of Sudan.

Museveni told the delegates that Sudan does not belong to either of the fighting groups, but to the people of Sudan, adding that the ultimate arbitration on political issues and determination of governance should be brought back to the people in an election.

It is understood a joint communique on the outcomes of the meeting will be issued on Monday (April 17).