BREAKING: Sudanese Islamist Commander Vows to Send Fighters to Defend Iran – Army Quickly Disowns Him





A viral video has surfaced showing al-Naji Abdullah, a prominent Islamist figure tied to Sudan’s armed forces and aligned Islamist brigades, boldly pledging support for Iran amid the escalating US-Israel air campaign (and potential ground threat) against Tehran.





In the clip, Abdullah declares: “We support Iran… If the Americans and Zionists send ground forces into Iran, by God, we will send brigades and volunteers to fight alongside our brothers there.”





The statement—delivered with fiery rhetoric and framed as representing “Sudanese mujahideen”—sparked immediate buzz online, with reactions ranging from cheers of solidarity to mockery over Sudan’s own dire civil war and humanitarian collapse.





Sudan’s military swiftly distanced itself. Official sources reported the army would pursue legal action against any volunteer forces or individuals making such pledges, emphasizing they do not represent the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) despite fighting alongside them in the ongoing conflict against the RSF.





The episode highlights lingering Islamist currents within parts of the SAF and their ideological affinity with Tehran—ties that predate the current war but risk complicating Sudan’s already fragile position on the global stage.





Meanwhile, with over 10 million displaced at home and no end in sight to the civil war, any real deployment to Iran remains deeply symbolic at best.



Sudan’s offer: loud words, zero logistics.