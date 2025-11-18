SUDANESE PRESIDENT FIRES ANOTHER TOP OFFICIAL, BRINGING TOTAL TO 37 SINCE 2024





By: Trt Africa



South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit has sacked more than 37 senior state officials, including vice-presidents, a Chief Justice, ministers, and Army generals, in less than one year.





The latest official to face President Kiir’s axe is Benjamin Bol Mel, who was sacked as Vice-President on Wednesday.





Since December 2024, no month has passed without the Head of State dismissing a high-ranking state official.





Kiir has, on some occasions, sacked officials after a few days, weeks, or months into their jobs.

