Sudan’s warring faction Army generals agree in principle to Trump backed 3-month ceasefire after years of war

In a significant diplomatic development, Sudan’s warring factions—the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed in principle to a US-mediated humanitarian truce.

This initial approval marks a potential breakthrough in the conflict that has devastated the Northeast African nation since April 2023.

Massad Boulos, the US Senior Adviser for Arab and African Affairs, confirmed that both the SAF and the RSF have accepted the initial framework for a ceasefire. “Both parties have agreed in principle, and we have not recorded any initial objection from either side. We are now focusing on the fine details,” Boulos stated.

The US-brokered initiative operates within a framework established by the International Quad (comprising the US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE) and aims to achieve two primary objectives. First is Humanitarian Access: the proposed truce would last for three months, enabling the crucial delivery of emergency aid across Sudan, where conditions are described as “very urgent and painful,” particularly in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.

The second is a Path to Transition: the agreement is intended to serve as a stepping stone toward a permanent cessation of hostilities and a subsequent nine-month transition to a civilian-led government.

While direct negotiations are not currently underway, a US-led communication channel is facilitating the process to translate the initial agreement into a detailed and actionable plan on the ground. The agreement offers a much-needed glimmer of hope in a conflict that has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions of people.

The US primary concerns, according to Boulos, remain addressing the immediate humanitarian catastrophe, achieving lasting peace, and preserving Sudan’s unity.

The ongoing conflict between the army and the RSF has defied numerous regional and international mediation attempts for over a year. The success of this latest US-led effort now hinges on securing a complete cessation of hostilities and translating the “agreement in principle” into concrete action.