SUE MILINGO IF HE HAS SWORN IN FALSE EVIDENCE BEFORE COURT, PF CHALLENGES GOVERNMENT

….it will rightly be speculated that Mr Milingo Lungu did actually meet the President, His Principal Private Secretary, the Attorney General, DPP, Solicitor General and others if you fail to Sue says Mourinho.

LUSAKA, Saturday, April 23, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

THE Patriotic Front Party has challenged Government to Sue former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Mr Milingo Lungu if he has sworn in false evidence in court that he had met with President Hakainde Hichilema and his Staff.

PF Media Director Antonio Mourinho Mwanza said during Phoenix FM ‘s Let the People Talk radio programme, Friday, that this is because it is an offence to give false evidence in the Courts of Law.

He said if Government does NOT sue, it will be rightly speculated that Mr Milingo Lungu is right.

Mr Mwanza is however baffled with the statement issued by President Hichilema relating to his address to the press on Monday that he has not given anybody Immunity.

He said the Zambian people are not interested in knowing whether the President gave anybody immunity or not because those powers lies in the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

“The question that the Zambian People are asking is did the Attorney General, Solicitor General and other Government officials meet Mr Milingo….If Milingo Lungu is lying that he has been meeting the President and he his staff, we challenge this Government to Sue Milingo today and take him to court for presenting false sworn evidence before the courts of law….. let this government sue Mr Milingo Lungu and prove that he lied before the courts of law and that he sworn evidence which was false,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza said Government is spending unnecessary costs in facilitating the movement of the President from the Community House to State House.

He said Police officers are paraded everyday on the roads leading to state House when they are supposed to be offering services to community members amidst the increase in crime.

“Zambia has had seven President’s, all our Heads of State have lived at Nkwazi. A person who has been elected must live at Nkwazi as an official residence. Apart from being symbolic it has got the Security features…..We are hearing news that Zesco are about to spend one million kwacha to upgrade the electricity supply at the Community House. Does the President have Constitutional rights to upgrade the power supply using public resources at his private residence,” he said.