SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY: A REINTRODUCTION OF “FREEDOM” THROUGH THE EYES OF A POWER HOUSE

By Samuel Banda

A virtual meeting birthed by the United States of America dubbed “Summit for Democracy” is set to be held in Zambia on 29-30 March, 2023, coincidentally that country’s Vice President, Kamala Harris visits just about the same time and we are forced to speculate the importance of this gathering.

The main focus is listed as strengthening democracy and countering authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting respect for human rights.

Going by the focus points and beliefs of the brains behind the summit, America is being portrayed as a firm supporter of basic civil liberties and other human rights.

Under human rights, American policy for Africa and all who depend upon it for support is for Africa to have acceptance of the existence and practice of yakumbuyo, an unnatural act that has received approval by US President Joe Biden has since signed into law, same sex marriage as of December, 2022.

Under human rights as a topic of discussion is a bracket of the minority groups, and going by the agenda of [email protected] rights by America, it will be no surprise when such a matter is raised in a land that professes Christianity as a core value and just how the majority Zambians have expressly forbidden this culture.

What is more worrying, is that recent happenings have been met with relaxed responses from those in authority, hence the need for a quick reminder that getting complacent will allow western civilization to colonize our minds.

In fact, it is safe to say that we are slowly accepting changes and normalizing cross dressing in public, be it for stunts, fashion promos or just h0m0s£₩[email protected] hiding in plain sight.

Zambia’s past regimes, starting from Dr Kaunda, have preached morality as a bedrock of who we are as Africans to the International media putting Zambia as one of the countries with the toughest anti-homosexual laws in Africa, further saying it is one of the most unsafe places for gay people to live.

Former U.S Ambassador to Zambia, Daniel Foote who was expelled from the country had even threatened that America was going to cut aid to Zambia because of our unwavering stance against [email protected]

However, our country today is witnessing advocates for [email protected] rights seemingly getting comfortable and gaining ground with open campaigns.

The Swedish and Finnish Embassies in Lusaka showed their LGBTQ support by flying rainbow flags. We also saw the first ever [email protected] protest in Lusaka.

Are waters being tested or is the Summit for Democracy here to put a stamp of approval on queer life.