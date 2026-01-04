Summoning of Archbishop Alick  Banda is state sponsored persecution – Catholic Bishops

It’s a State attack on the Church, on her Bishops and leaders, and on Archbishop Alick Banda-ZCCB





Below is the full statement;



We, members of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), express our unwavering solidarity with Archbishop Alick Banda and all the Catholic faithful in

Zambia in the face of ongoing attacks against the Church’s mission and leadership.





We are aware that Most Reverend Alick Banda, Metropolitan Archbishop of Lusaka, has been summoned to appear before the Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit

of the Drug Enforcement Commission on Monday, 5th January 2026.





This was contained in a letter of summons delivered to him on 31st December 2025.



As ZCCB, we view this action as an attempt to suppress his voice as a Shepherd of the Archdiocese of Lusaka and a member of ZCCB. Archbishop Banda has faced consistent name-calling and what we can now recognize as state-sponsored persecution.





We consider it an abuse of authority for the ruling party to utilize state machinery against

an individual due to his stance on national governance and his efforts to hold the government accountable.





The Catholic Church has, for many years, stood as a beacon of faith, justice, and service to the people of Zambia.





Today, as attempts are made to silence her prophetic voice and undermine her pastoral mission, we affirm that the Church’s role in defending truth, justice, and human dignity cannot be diminished or suppressed.