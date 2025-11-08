 CANDIDATES | Sunday Chanda: Opposition MP Turning CDF into a Governance Blueprint



Sunday Chilufya Chanda has crafted a political identity that stands apart in Zambia’s fragmented opposition landscape. He does not build visibility through confrontation. He builds it through projects, documentation, and a cooperative tone that treats Parliament as a channel for local development. His method positions him as a policy-driven MP whose credibility rests on what voters can see, touch, and walk into.





His latest update deepens that profile. “The newly constructed Kanchibiya Civic Centre in Chalabesa is now complete and awaiting official handover,” Hon Sunday Chanda – Kanchibiya MP announced today, Thursday, November 6. He called the project “our commitment to bringing public services closer to the people of Kanchibiya,” and noted that the work continued despite delays caused by a contractor change. The project was funded entirely through the Constituency Development Fund. It gives Kanchibiya Town Council a permanent and functional headquarters for the first time.





This civic centre is a symbolic extension of his long-standing message: CDF is not an abstract allocation. It is a delivery instrument. It can produce civic offices, police posts, clinics, bridges, and radio stations when managed with discipline. Chanda used the announcement to express gratitude. “Allow me to say thank you to the President of the Republic of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema for allowing us to do this and much more using the CDF facility.” It fits his identity as an opposition MP who credits government when it unlocks progress.





His brand rests on a clear promise: “By 2031, safe, clean water will flow in every village.” Water, sanitation, and health form the foundation of his politics. The record supports the message. Council records and public commissioning ceremonies confirm 23 CDF-funded projects completed by mid-2025, including the first police post in the constituency, the first community radio station, a mothers’ shelter at Chalabesa Mini Hospital, bridges, and a consistent pipeline of boreholes





This method has created an unusual dynamic. State media regularly features his work because it fits into a national development narrative driven by CDF expansion. ZNBC segments emphasise that increased local funding is transforming Kanchibiya. Chanda amplifies those segments to strengthen his argument that collaboration produces results faster than conflict.





His transparency posture also shapes his brand. “We start to publish all projects from September 2021 to date,” he said earlier this year. He maintains a digital record of everything built. His page posts drone clips, ground videos, procurement updates, and letters from the council. This track record is not polished in hindsight. It is documented in real time.





Chanda’s politics still draw criticism. Some residents argue that certain projects do not match local priorities. Others question whether his gratitude to government softens the scrutiny expected of an opposition MP. These criticisms form part of his ecosystem and help maintain balance around his image. They also reinforce why his project documentation is central to his credibility.





Despite the volume of work in Kanchibiya, national media has not given him the spotlight proportional to his output. Yet his constituency results offer a distinct governance model inside the opposition. He shows that an MP can convert CDF, council structures, and local partnerships into a functioning delivery machine, even without political alignment with the executive.





Honourable Chanda is not an explosive politician. He is not an online combatant. He is not a headline chaser. He has built a different argument: performance is a political language. For Kanchibiya, the new civic centre is the latest sentence in that story. For the national conversation, his record is becoming a reference point for what an opposition MP can achieve when delivery becomes the central message.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu